Man saved on Greenway during heart attack has a new friend

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Remember Curtis Boseman? He’s the man who had a heart attack on the Greenway and his lifelong friend helped save him with CPR.

On Election Day, that same friend helped Curtis out again, giving him a ride to the polls and then to pick up a new dog.

The dog’s name is Boo-Boo.

Out of all the dogs at the Aiken County Animal Shelter, Boo-Boo has been there the longest. But now he has a home with Boseman, who says his new friend will help with the healing process.

“When I do the walk around the block thing for therapy for my condition, now I have a walking partner,” Boseman said. “And just the fact that he’s there. He needs me as much as I need him.”

