Advertisement

Looking for employment? Two job fairs set this week

(WHSV)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - CSRA residents can participate in a pair of job fairs this week.

Drive-thru in Barnwell

A drive-thru job fair is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 1750 Jackson St., Suite 100, in Barnwell, S.C.

During the event sponsored by SC Works Lower Savannah, job seekers will remain in their vehicle and receive a bag filled with job opportunities from employers.

Participants are asked to stay in their vehicle and wear a mask.

Participating employers include Remain at Home, Allendale/Barnwell Disabilities Special Needs Board, Bimbo Bakeries, Anderson Oil Co., Popeyes, Grace Residential, Swiss Krono, the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions,

To learn more about free services, visit https://www.scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.

Kroger hiring for holidays

Kroger will host a one-day job fair for all Atlanta Division stores, which include locations in Georgia, eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

The company seeks to fill more than 863 positions for the holiday season.

Those interested in working at Kroger should apply at jobs.kroger.com prior to the job fair and simply return to their preferred store between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, with no appointment necessary.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division employs more than 30,000 associates. In addition to tuition assistance, Kroger offers benefits that include competitive pay, insurance, flexible scheduling and long-term career growth, according to the company.

MORE | How to reach a real human being at Department of Labor

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Aiken schedules tree-lighting, Christmas craft show

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The city of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will host the 32nd annual downtown tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 4.

News

Arrest made in bizarre body in a barrel case in Edgefield County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Edgefield County officials have made an arrest in a bizarre case that began with the discovery of a body in a barrel.

Crime

Repairs will mean boil advisory for some Aiken water customers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The city of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department turned off the water main supplying about 85 customers turned off to make repairs.

News

Richmond County votes boost DA challenger, but some ballots still uncounted

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
While a victor hasn’t been declared yet in the Augusta-area district attorney’s race, one of the candidates narrowly won more than 50 percent of the votes.

Latest News

News

How will the presidential race shake out? Play with this simulator to find out.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As the 2020 Presidential Election hinges on six states finishing the tabulation of outstanding absentee and early votes, we’re getting a look at what could happen next.

News

Are CSRA stores prepared for a new wave of pandemic hoarding?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Remember back in March when the pandemic first hit, and everyone wiped the store shelves clean of supplies? Stores are bracing for that again as we get closer to the holidays.

News

5th person charged in murder of Aiken 12-year-old

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Charges have been filed against Jennifer Lynn Oakman in the investigation of 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr.'s shooting death.

News

Georgia’s elections chief says 200,000 ballots remain to be counted

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Georgia’s secretary of state, who’s in charge of elections in the state, plans a news conference this morning amid delays, confusion and technical glitches in the state’s still incomplete vote-counting.

News

Augusta leaders to consider honor for slain code enforcement officer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Augusta commissioners plan to discuss honoring fallen Code Enforcement Officer Charles Case, the victim in an August slaying.

News

Orangeburg County crash kills driver of tractor-trailer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
A big-rig driver died at the scene of a crash when the truck overturned Tuesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.