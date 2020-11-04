Looking for employment? Two job fairs set this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - CSRA residents can participate in a pair of job fairs this week.

Drive-thru in Barnwell

A drive-thru job fair is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 1750 Jackson St., Suite 100, in Barnwell, S.C.

During the event sponsored by SC Works Lower Savannah, job seekers will remain in their vehicle and receive a bag filled with job opportunities from employers.

Participants are asked to stay in their vehicle and wear a mask.

Participating employers include Remain at Home, Allendale/Barnwell Disabilities Special Needs Board, Bimbo Bakeries, Anderson Oil Co., Popeyes, Grace Residential, Swiss Krono, the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions,

To learn more about free services, visit https://www.scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.

Kroger hiring for holidays

Kroger will host a one-day job fair for all Atlanta Division stores, which include locations in Georgia, eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

The company seeks to fill more than 863 positions for the holiday season.

Those interested in working at Kroger should apply at jobs.kroger.com prior to the job fair and simply return to their preferred store between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, with no appointment necessary.

Kroger’s Atlanta Division employs more than 30,000 associates. In addition to tuition assistance, Kroger offers benefits that include competitive pay, insurance, flexible scheduling and long-term career growth, according to the company.

