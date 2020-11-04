Advertisement

Loeffler, Warnock heading to Ga. Senate runoff in January

Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face Rev. Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate runoff on Jan. 5, 2021.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The race to fill the term of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson is headed for a January runoff that could feed into the balance of power equation in the U.S. Senate.

According to the Associated Press, Democrats appear to have decided on Rev. Raphael Warnock as their choice in the crowded, 20+ person election. Meanwhile, Republicans have chosen Sen. Kelly Loeffler -- who was appointed to the seat in January -- to represent them in the race.

With the election so crowded, a runoff seemed likely from the start.

With both candidates locked in, the race for this seat now starts over again with a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff election.

