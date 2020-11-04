How will the presidential race shake out? Play with this simulator to find out.
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the 2020 Presidential Election hinges on six states finishing the tabulation of outstanding absentee and early votes, we’re getting a look at what could happen next.
At last check, President Donald Trump has 213 electoral votes to former Vice President Joe Biden’s 238 electoral votes.
The Associated Press has created a handy tool that allows you to find out what could happen if either candidate is declared the victor in Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.
