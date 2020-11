How will the presidential race shake out? Play with this simulator to find out.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the 2020 Presidential Election hinges on six states finishing the tabulation of outstanding absentee and early votes, we’re getting a look at what could happen next.

At last check, President Donald Trump has 213 electoral votes to former Vice President Joe Biden’s 238 electoral votes.

The Associated Press has created a handy tool that allows you to find out what could happen if either candidate is declared the victor in Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.

Your browser does not support the iframe HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.