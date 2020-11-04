Advertisement

How will the presidential race shake out? Play with this simulator to find out.

As the 2020 Presidential Election hinges on six states finishing the tabulation of outstanding absentee and early votes, we’re getting a look at what could happen next.
As the 2020 Presidential Election hinges on six states finishing the tabulation of outstanding absentee and early votes, we’re getting a look at what could happen next.(WOWT)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the 2020 Presidential Election hinges on six states finishing the tabulation of outstanding absentee and early votes, we’re getting a look at what could happen next.

At last check, President Donald Trump has 213 electoral votes to former Vice President Joe Biden’s 238 electoral votes.

The Associated Press has created a handy tool that allows you to find out what could happen if either candidate is declared the victor in Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Richmond County votes boost DA challenger, but some ballots still uncounted

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
While a victor hasn’t been declared yet in the Augusta-area district attorney’s race, one of the candidates narrowly won more than 50 percent of the votes.

News

Are CSRA stores prepared for a new wave of pandemic hoarding?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Remember back in March when the pandemic first hit, and everyone wiped the store shelves clean of supplies? Stores are bracing for that again as we get closer to the holidays.

News

5th person charged in murder of Aiken 12-year-old

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Charges have been filed against Jennifer Lynn Oakman in the investigation of 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr.'s shooting death.

News

Georgia’s elections chief says 200,000 ballots remain to be counted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Georgia’s secretary of state, who’s in charge of elections in the state, plans a news conference this morning amid delays, confusion and technical glitches in the state’s still incomplete vote-counting.

Latest News

News

Augusta leaders to consider honor for slain code enforcement officer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Augusta commissioners plan to discuss honoring fallen Code Enforcement Officer Charles Case, the victim in an August slaying.

News

Orangeburg County crash kills driver of tractor-trailer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A big-rig driver died at the scene of a crash when the truck overturned Tuesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

News

ELECTION 2020: Presidential race could hinge on Georgia

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Several battleground states — including Georgia — have yet to be called in the presidential race that may not likely have a winner for several days.

News

Latest updates on elections across the CSRA

Updated: 6 hours ago
Although some races were too close to call, here's a look at results on the morning after Election Day.

News

Breaking down the tight local district attorney race

Updated: 7 hours ago
Natalie Paine has more votes in Columbia and Burke counties, but Jared Williams has about two-thirds of the votes in Richmond County.

News

Original DA in Arbery slaying case loses re-election bid

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Voters have ousted the district attorney who oversaw the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.