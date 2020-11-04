Advertisement

Georgia’s elections chief to give update this morning

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Georgia’s secretary of state, who’s in charge of elections in the state, plans a news conference this morning amid delays, confusion and technical glitches in the state’s still incomplete vote-counting.

Many outstanding ballots left to be counted are in counties where Democrats have performed well.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is too early to call.

Neither Trump nor Biden has secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Brad Raffensperger’s news conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the south steps of the state Capitol.

We plan to stream it live on the News 12 NBC 26 Facebook page.

MORE | Presidential race could hinge on Georgia

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

5th person charged in murder of Aiken 12-year-old

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Charges have been filed against Jennifer Lynn Oakman in the investigation of 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr.'s shooting death.

News

Augusta leaders to consider honor for slain code enforcement officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Augusta commissioners plan to discuss honoring fallen Code Enforcement Officer Charles Case, the victim in an August slaying.

News

Orangeburg County crash kills driver of tractor-trailer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A big-rig driver died at the scene of a crash when the truck overturned Tuesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

News

ELECTION 2020: Presidential race could hinge on Georgia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Several battleground states — including Georgia — have yet to be called in the presidential race that may not likely have a winner for several days.

Latest News

News

Latest updates on elections across the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
Although some races were too close to call, here's a look at results on the morning after Election Day.

News

Breaking down the tight local district attorney race

Updated: 4 hours ago
Natalie Paine has more votes in Columbia and Burke counties, but Jared Williams has about two-thirds of the votes in Richmond County.

News

Original DA in Arbery slaying case loses re-election bid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Voters have ousted the district attorney who oversaw the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

News

WRDW 2020 Election Cut-in 12:54 a.m.

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Loeffler, Warnock heading to Ga. Senate runoff in January

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The race to fill the term of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson is headed for a January runoff that could feed into the balance of power equation in the U.S. Senate.

News

Sen. Lindsey Graham defeats Jaime Harrison for fourth term

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has held on for a fourth term in the U.S. Senate in his closely-watched and expensive race.