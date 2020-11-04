Georgia’s elections chief to give update this morning

ATLANTA - Georgia’s secretary of state, who’s in charge of elections in the state, plans a news conference this morning amid delays, confusion and technical glitches in the state’s still incomplete vote-counting.

Many outstanding ballots left to be counted are in counties where Democrats have performed well.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in Georgia’s presidential contest because the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is too early to call.

Neither Trump nor Biden has secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Brad Raffensperger’s news conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. on the south steps of the state Capitol.

