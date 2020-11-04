Fight night for Augusta native Justin DeLoach

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At long last, fight night is here for Augusta local Justin DeLoach at the Microsoft Center in Los Angeles. This particular fight was originally scheduled for March, but had been put on hold due to COVID.

The other issue surrounding rescheduling this fight was his competition. Eimantis Santionis is based out of Lithuania and had trouble getting into the United States at the height of coronavirus related travel restrictions.

Santionis is relatively new to the professional boxing circuit, but prior to turning professional, he represented Lithuania in the 2016 Olympics and now has a 10 and 0 pro record.

DeLoach sits at 19 and 4 over his 7 year professional career. Not only does DeLoach believe his experience is an advantage, but also the fact that he’s taken a few losses in his career.

“All of those guys are living in the Floyd Mayweather era, all undefeated guys have a mental pressure on them anyway. I’ve been down before, I’ve taken my losses. I’ve hit the canvas, gotten back up, and kept on fighting. He hasn’t seen that yet. So I’m excited to see the adversity he’s going to have to go through. The pressures not on me, it’s on him,” said DeLoach

Tonight’s fight is being broadcast on FS1. DeLoach and Santionis are the main event and will start at 8. Deloach most recently took down Livian Navarro in august, another fighter who was undefeated before facing DeLoach.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.