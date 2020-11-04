Advertisement

Fight night for Augusta native Justin DeLoach

(WRDW)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At long last, fight night is here for Augusta local Justin DeLoach at the Microsoft Center in Los Angeles. This particular fight was originally scheduled for March, but had been put on hold due to COVID.

The other issue surrounding rescheduling this fight was his competition. Eimantis Santionis is based out of Lithuania and had trouble getting into the United States at the height of coronavirus related travel restrictions.

Santionis is relatively new to the professional boxing circuit, but prior to turning professional, he represented Lithuania in the 2016 Olympics and now has a 10 and 0 pro record.

DeLoach sits at 19 and 4 over his 7 year professional career. Not only does DeLoach believe his experience is an advantage, but also the fact that he’s taken a few losses in his career.

“All of those guys are living in the Floyd Mayweather era, all undefeated guys have a mental pressure on them anyway. I’ve been down before, I’ve taken my losses. I’ve hit the canvas, gotten back up, and kept on fighting. He hasn’t seen that yet. So I’m excited to see the adversity he’s going to have to go through. The pressures not on me, it’s on him,” said DeLoach

Tonight’s fight is being broadcast on FS1. DeLoach and Santionis are the main event and will start at 8. Deloach most recently took down Livian Navarro in august, another fighter who was undefeated before facing DeLoach.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Collin Hill Nominated for 2020 Comeback Player of the Year Award

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Gamecock Athletics
The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization, today released its initial watch list of college football student-athletes under consideration for the 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award. The Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List includes 53 players from 44 schools.

Sports

49ers close facility after Bourne’s positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility after receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus but are still scheduled to play Green Bay on Thursday night as of now.

Sports

Panthers ‘very hopeful’ McCaffrey plays vs. Chiefs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Panthers coach Matt Rhule is “very hopeful” Christian McCaffrey will play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after going through his first padded practice on Wednesday since Week 2.

Sports

Falcons to determine if McKinley ‘can even be on this team’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Defensive end Takk McKinley may have jeopardized his future with the Atlanta Falcons by using social media to complain about not being traded.

Latest News

Sports

2-time Hawks NBA All-Star ‘Fast Eddie’ Johnson dies at 65

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EST
|
By Associated Press
Eddie Johnson, the two-time All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks whose career was shortened by arrests which led to a life sentence in prison, has died. He was 65.

Sports

Cowboys’ Andy Dalton placed on reserve COVID-19 list

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST
|
By Associated Press
The Dallas Cowboys have placed quarterback Andy Dalton on the reserve COVID-19 list on Tuesday, keeping him out a second straight game after he was sidelined by a concussion.

Sports

Problem for No. 1 Clemson is defensive breakdowns, not QB

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST
|
By Associated Press
The Tigers' biggest concern heading into their showdown at No. 4 Notre Dame could be the defensive losses of several starters, including linebacker James Skalski.

Sports

Broncos GM Elway, team president Ellis positive for COVID-19

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST
|
By Associated Press
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos say general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19. The team says both Elway and Ellis are experiencing mild symptoms and will work from home in self-isolation. The Broncos have had three assistant coaches go under the league’s COVID-19 protocols — Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell — in addition to right guard Graham Glasgow, in addition to others in the building who have also been infected by the novel coronavirus.

Sports

College hoops scheduling still chaotic as season approaches

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA’s announcement of a college basketball start date led to a huge scramble as schools tried to fill out schedules altered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

NCAA’s Election Day off sends message but is it needed?

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:50 PM EST
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA latched on to a grassroots movement and made Election Day an off day for college athletes across the country.