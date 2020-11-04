ELECTION NIGHT 2020: Trump, Biden race still not called as vote counting continues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just before midnight on the east coast, several battleground states -- including Georgia -- have yet to be called in the presidential race that may not likely have a winner for several days.

What happened in Georgia?

The main hold-up in Georgia appears to be the calculation of absentee mail-in ballots. In Fulton County, a water main break at the State Farm Arena caused mail-in ballot tabulation to grind to a halt. Several news outlets in Atlanta were told that at least five election employees were still counting as of 1:15 a.m.

Several suburban Atlanta counties, including Gwinnett and DeKalb, still had outstanding votes to tabulate.

At last check, President Donald Trump had the lead in Georgia with just over 2.2 million votes cast for him.

In Augusta, Biden appeared to have taken Richmond County with Trump taking Columbia County.

One two-state Senate race settled with one still not called, another headed to a runoff

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham easily dispatched challenger Jaime Harrison in one of the most expensive Senate races in the cycle.

With 66 percent of precincts reporting, the Associated Press called the race for the three-term senator.

“This victory is an answer to a lot of prayers,” Graham said in remarks. “Everybody that prayed for me also voted for me and then some. So, to those who have been following this race from afar, I hope you got the message. If you don’t get this message, it’s hopeless. Here’s the message I got -- people like what I’m doing and I’m going to keep doing it. I’m going back to the Senate with a purpose. I’ve never wanted my job more than I do now. I never appreciated my job more than I do now. I’ve never been more grateful to have it and I’ve never been more prepared to do it than I am right now.”

Harrison sounded hopeful despite the defeat.

“I’d like to congratulate Sen. Graham on a hard-fought campaign and a long career in Congress,” Harrison said. “You know, Sen. Graham and I may have our differences, but I hope he will maintain the spirit of cooperation he is known for while we take a step forward in creating a new South that is so possible.”

But Georgia’s two Senate races are still a long way from settled.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler has advanced to a runoff against Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock on Jan. 5, 2021. Loeffler defeated an opponent from her right flank in Rep. Doug Collins, who tweeted his concession late Tuesday night.

I just called @kloeffler and congratulated her on making the runoff. She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together. Raphael Warnock would be a disaster for Georgia and America. — Doug Collins (Text DOUG to 87123) (@CollinsforGA) November 4, 2020

But Georgia’s second Senate race remains uncalled at this hour.

At last check, Sen. David Perdue holds a 5 percent lead over challenger Jon Ossoff. But with many outstanding ballots left to count in heavily Democratic counties, that lead could get smaller.

CSRA House races largely decided quickly

While the U.S. House of Representatives is projected to remain in Democrats' hands, the five seats up for grabs across the CSRA stayed put.

Rep. Jody Hice and Rep. Rick Allen easily cruised to re-election in Georgia.

Over in South Carolina, the story was the same for Rep. James Clyburn, Rep. Jeff Duncan, and Rep. Joe Wilson -- all three will be returning to the House next year.

In Augusta, no firm winner yet in the closely watched DA’s race

Augusta’s district attorney’s race is still up in the air as of 1:45 a.m. with just over 6,000 votes separating DA Natalie Paine from challenger Jared Williams.

Paine had the lead at that hour with 52 percent of the vote with 67 percent of precincts reporting.

