Advertisement

Election Day passes with small delays and tech issues locally

Nebraska voters cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election.
Nebraska voters cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election.(Diamond Nunnally, KSNB)
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There have been delays across the country counting ballots. For some, it’s the sheer number of mail-in ballots and some others have had tech issues.

Our local offices, meanwhile, are seeing their own problems.

Aiken County is sorting absentee ballots on Wednesday and recovering from a late night. A few issues slowed the process down, but they say every vote has been counted.

While the counting is over, the work isn’t.

Aiken County officials counted around 5,000 mail-in ballots overnight. They also had to recount an entire precinct after a thumb drive with voting data was lost during the busy night.

“It does appear that maybe they got some water damage or moisture, because they were crinkled,” Naomi Defrenn, director for Barnwell County Elections, said.

Defrenn says a couple hundred mail-in ballots were recounted there for accuracy, but that’s not all.

“We had received a lot of calls from voters saying they thought we didn’t mail their ballot," Defrenn said. "And, we did mail the ballot.”

In fact, they worked weekends and hired more staff to get ballots mailed out on time. And many once returned by voters were postage stamped for Greenville. Defrenn suspects this could’ve made some ballots late. But she’s hopeful those who didn’t get theirs in the mail-- still made it to the polls.

“I think most people cleared up this problem before Election Day,” she said.

But as some races still loom undecided, as political expert Dr. Gregg Murray at Augusta University says, the process needs to be trusted.

“I think people need to just be patient with the process. I think people need to trust that the election officials are doing their best,” he said.

After all, with a huge number of absentee ballots bogging down the process, it takes time.

“You know what, it’s going to be fine. Some people are going to be unhappy with the outcome. But, that’s why we want to make sure the process is thorough and done properly,” Dr. Murray said.

Barnwell County says they’ve talked with the postal service over the past few months to sort out those issues. With hardly any luck, they say they’ve done all they can do.

We did hear of issues on the Georgia side as well, about I.D. scans and how ballots were printed but nothing too major.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

634,000 meals and counting to go to CSRA families

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Nick Proto
The number of meals Golden Harvest Food Bank has raised in their annual ‘It’s Spooky to be Hungry’ campaign doubled their previous donation record.

News

Man saved on Greenway during heart attack has a new friend

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Remember Curtis Boseman? He’s the man who had a heart attack on the Greenway and his lifelong friend helped save him with CPR.

News

Heart attack victim gets new friend

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Looking for employment? Two job fairs set this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
CSRA residents can participate in a pair of job fairs this week — one in Barnwell and one at a Kroger location near you.

Latest News

Community

Aiken schedules tree-lighting, Christmas craft show

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The city of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will host the 32nd annual downtown tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 4.

News

Arrest made in bizarre body in a barrel case in Edgefield County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Edgefield County officials have made an arrest in a bizarre case that began with the discovery of a body in a barrel.

Crime

Repairs will mean boil advisory for some Aiken water customers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The city of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department turned off the water main supplying about 85 customers turned off to make repairs.

News

Richmond County votes boost DA challenger, but some ballots still uncounted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
While a victor hasn’t been declared yet in the Augusta-area district attorney’s race, one of the candidates narrowly won more than 50 percent of the votes.

News

How will the presidential race shake out? Play with this simulator to find out.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As the 2020 Presidential Election hinges on six states finishing the tabulation of outstanding absentee and early votes, we’re getting a look at what could happen next.

News

Are CSRA stores prepared for a new wave of pandemic hoarding?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Remember back in March when the pandemic first hit, and everyone wiped the store shelves clean of supplies? Stores are bracing for that again as we get closer to the holidays.