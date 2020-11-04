Election Day passes with small delays and tech issues locally

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There have been delays across the country counting ballots. For some, it’s the sheer number of mail-in ballots and some others have had tech issues.

Our local offices, meanwhile, are seeing their own problems.

Aiken County is sorting absentee ballots on Wednesday and recovering from a late night. A few issues slowed the process down, but they say every vote has been counted.

While the counting is over, the work isn’t.

Aiken County officials counted around 5,000 mail-in ballots overnight. They also had to recount an entire precinct after a thumb drive with voting data was lost during the busy night.

“It does appear that maybe they got some water damage or moisture, because they were crinkled,” Naomi Defrenn, director for Barnwell County Elections, said.

Defrenn says a couple hundred mail-in ballots were recounted there for accuracy, but that’s not all.

“We had received a lot of calls from voters saying they thought we didn’t mail their ballot," Defrenn said. "And, we did mail the ballot.”

In fact, they worked weekends and hired more staff to get ballots mailed out on time. And many once returned by voters were postage stamped for Greenville. Defrenn suspects this could’ve made some ballots late. But she’s hopeful those who didn’t get theirs in the mail-- still made it to the polls.

“I think most people cleared up this problem before Election Day,” she said.

But as some races still loom undecided, as political expert Dr. Gregg Murray at Augusta University says, the process needs to be trusted.

“I think people need to just be patient with the process. I think people need to trust that the election officials are doing their best,” he said.

After all, with a huge number of absentee ballots bogging down the process, it takes time.

“You know what, it’s going to be fine. Some people are going to be unhappy with the outcome. But, that’s why we want to make sure the process is thorough and done properly,” Dr. Murray said.

Barnwell County says they’ve talked with the postal service over the past few months to sort out those issues. With hardly any luck, they say they’ve done all they can do.

We did hear of issues on the Georgia side as well, about I.D. scans and how ballots were printed but nothing too major.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.