Collin Hill Nominated for 2020 Comeback Player of the Year Award

UNDATED - The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization, today released its initial watch list of college football student-athletes under consideration for the 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award. The Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List includes 53 players from 44 schools.

Representing the University of South Carolina is quarterback Collin Hill. Hill, a 6-4, 222-pound graduate student from Moore, S.C. is in his first season with the Gamecocks. He began his career at Colorado State, where he appeared in 18 games, including 11 starts for the Rams while battling through three ACL injuries, which ended his season prematurely in 2016, 2018 and again in 2019. He has started all five games for the Gamecocks this season, connecting on 96-of-156 passes (61.5 percent) for 1,076 yards with five touchdowns. He has also scored four rushing TDs.

Since 2018, a panel of writers, editors and sports information directors from CoSIDA, AP and Touchdown Illustrated have recognized 30 college football student-athletes each season from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury or illness, by sharing their remarkable comeback stories throughout the season. At the conclusion of the season, three college football student-athletes were honored as Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award winners during an on-field presentation at the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl.

There have been many changes to college football, this season, so rather than recognize college football student-athletes from all divisions of play each week during the season, several watch lists of Division I football student-athletes playing in the fall are being issued throughout the season. The three overall winners will be announced timed with the 2020-21 PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl, held on January 2, 2021.

The initial watch list includes the following breakdown per conference: American Athletic Conference (3), Atlantic Coast Conference (7), Big 12 (4), Big Ten (6), Conference USA (4), Independent (2), Mid-American (4), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (5), Southeastern Conference (9), Sun Belt (6).

"Our goal is to help fans better appreciate the roads these student-athletes have traveled. says Doug Vance, executive director of CoSIDA. “We hope these stories of achievement can inspire other people to meet the challenges in their own lives.”

