Augusta leaders to consider honor for slain code enforcement officer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners plan to discuss honoring fallen Code Enforcement Officer Charles Case, the victim in an August slaying.

The Planning and Development Department is requesting to name the conference room in his memory.

Case was shot and killed while he was on the job. Friends and co-workers said he was an upstanding guy and loving father.

Smitty Melton has been charged with murdering Case.

In the same meeting this week, commissioners are also set to talk about finding a new Augusta utilities director.

The position was held by Tom Wiedmeier but was left open when he died of coronavirus complications.

He worked for the city for 15 years.

The commission will meet to discuss both topics Thursday afternoon.

