Arrest made in bizarre body in a barrel case in Edgefield County

An arrest has been made in a bizarre case involving a body in a barrel.
An arrest has been made in a bizarre case involving a body in a barrel.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in a bizarre case that began with the discovery of a body in a barrel.

Jerry Ward Galloway of Gilbert, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with destruction or removal of human remains back on Oct. 27. He bonded out of jail two days later.

According to the warrant, Galloway brought the body of Thomas Gainey to Edgefield County in a plastic barrel with cement blocks in an effort to submerge it in a creek off Rachel Road in Ridge Spring.

Officials located the barrel following a tip from a resident who heard gunshots and men talking on a nearby bridge earlier in the day.

The resident reportedly thought the men were night hunting and passed the scene to see if there was a dead deer. Instead, the report said, the resident found the barrel in a creek below the bridge.

Gainey’s body, according to investigators, had been deceased for 24 to 48 hours when his body was found. A cause of death has not been determined.

No other arrest has been made.

