Are CSRA stores prepared for a new wave of pandemic hoarding?

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Remember back in March when the pandemic first hit, and everyone wiped the store shelves clean of supplies? Stores are bracing for that again as we get closer to the holidays.

How are local owners preparing for another possible wave of COVID-19?

In the midst of a pandemic and with flu season right around the corner, the owners of local stores like Organically You say they want to be prepared for the worst.

“We will just try to keep above and stocked so that we won’t run out,” said Janet Decker, co-owner of Organically You.

She says when things like sanitizers and teas were cleaned off the shelves, it was a struggle trying to replace the inventory.

“The hand sanitizer, we ran out in like April or May and it took almost August until we got restocked,” Decker said.

But she says this time around, things will be different. The store is doubling up on things that will help build the immune system.

“Especially with the winter season, we are stocking up on elderberries and elderberry syrup. We have teas for the immune system, so we have a lot stocked for that,” Decker said.

She says it’s all about making sure people have access to the things they need — when they need it.

“I think people are wanting to be prepared for the winter,” Decker said.

She says the store staff is working to make sure they’re fully stocked.

“Making sure that they have their immune system up and running so that if something COVID happens, then they can be on top of it,” she said.

