634,000 meals and counting to go to CSRA families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of meals Golden Harvest Food Bank has raised in their annual ‘It’s Spooky to be Hungry’ campaign doubled their previous donation record.

In a year full of ups and downs, the ‘It’s Spooky to be Hungry’ campaign was at an all-time high.

“A record year for a crazy year,” Christina Alexander, communications coordinator for Golden Harvest, said.

The month-long campaign usually brings in about $80,000 a year. They raised their goal this year to meet the increase in need because of the pandemic.

“Our goal this year was $100k and we have brought in about $170k and we’re still counting,” Alexander said.

They’ll be able to turn that money into more than 634,000 meals.

“It is more than double what we usually have in terms of meals. It’s phenomenal,” Alexander said. “This is 634 thousand meals that we’re excited to have to start off the holiday season, but it’s just that. It’s going to start off our holiday season.”

Golden Harvest gives out about 14 million meals per year, a little more than one million every month.

So, while they’re excited about the number of meals, they know they’ll go fast.

“This being a record year, we’re going to take these meals, and we’re going to burn through them pretty quickly,” Alexander said.

This year, the campaign went virtual for the first time in its 28-year history, and it was a gamechanger.

“This allowed people who could just give a dollar or just give 10 dollars to really see that they can still make an impact. This wasn’t an expression of our community being more generous. We have an amazing community. It was just us being a little more effective in how we gave,” Alexander said.

Alexander says they hope to make that a regular part of the campaign. And as the holiday season ramps up, and the need increases, she’s confident the community will come through again.

“The last thing anyone in our community wants is for someone not to have a happy holiday season,” Alexander said.

You can still donate to Golden Harvest online right now at https://virtualdrive.goldenharvest.org/.

If you or someone you know needs help, see our food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

