Advertisement

634,000 meals and counting to go to CSRA families

(WRDW)
By Nick Proto
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of meals Golden Harvest Food Bank has raised in their annual ‘It’s Spooky to be Hungry’ campaign doubled their previous donation record.

In a year full of ups and downs, the ‘It’s Spooky to be Hungry’ campaign was at an all-time high.

“A record year for a crazy year,” Christina Alexander, communications coordinator for Golden Harvest, said.

The month-long campaign usually brings in about $80,000 a year. They raised their goal this year to meet the increase in need because of the pandemic.

“Our goal this year was $100k and we have brought in about $170k and we’re still counting,” Alexander said.

They’ll be able to turn that money into more than 634,000 meals.

“It is more than double what we usually have in terms of meals. It’s phenomenal,” Alexander said. “This is 634 thousand meals that we’re excited to have to start off the holiday season, but it’s just that. It’s going to start off our holiday season.”

Golden Harvest gives out about 14 million meals per year, a little more than one million every month.

So, while they’re excited about the number of meals, they know they’ll go fast.

“This being a record year, we’re going to take these meals, and we’re going to burn through them pretty quickly,” Alexander said.

This year, the campaign went virtual for the first time in its 28-year history, and it was a gamechanger.

“This allowed people who could just give a dollar or just give 10 dollars to really see that they can still make an impact. This wasn’t an expression of our community being more generous. We have an amazing community. It was just us being a little more effective in how we gave,” Alexander said.

Alexander says they hope to make that a regular part of the campaign. And as the holiday season ramps up, and the need increases, she’s confident the community will come through again.

“The last thing anyone in our community wants is for someone not to have a happy holiday season,” Alexander said.

You can still donate to Golden Harvest online right now at https://virtualdrive.goldenharvest.org/.

If you or someone you know needs help, see our food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Election Day passes with small delays and tech issues locally

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
There have been delays across the country counting ballots. For some, it’s the sheer number of mail-in ballots and some others have had tech issues.

News

Man saved on Greenway during heart attack has a new friend

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Remember Curtis Boseman? He’s the man who had a heart attack on the Greenway and his lifelong friend helped save him with CPR.

News

Heart attack victim gets new friend

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Looking for employment? Two job fairs set this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
CSRA residents can participate in a pair of job fairs this week — one in Barnwell and one at a Kroger location near you.

Latest News

Community

Aiken schedules tree-lighting, Christmas craft show

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The city of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will host the 32nd annual downtown tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 4.

News

Arrest made in bizarre body in a barrel case in Edgefield County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Edgefield County officials have made an arrest in a bizarre case that began with the discovery of a body in a barrel.

Crime

Repairs will mean boil advisory for some Aiken water customers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The city of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department turned off the water main supplying about 85 customers turned off to make repairs.

News

Richmond County votes boost DA challenger, but some ballots still uncounted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
While a victor hasn’t been declared yet in the Augusta-area district attorney’s race, one of the candidates narrowly won more than 50 percent of the votes.

News

How will the presidential race shake out? Play with this simulator to find out.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As the 2020 Presidential Election hinges on six states finishing the tabulation of outstanding absentee and early votes, we’re getting a look at what could happen next.

News

Are CSRA stores prepared for a new wave of pandemic hoarding?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Remember back in March when the pandemic first hit, and everyone wiped the store shelves clean of supplies? Stores are bracing for that again as we get closer to the holidays.