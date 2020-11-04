5th person charged in murder of Aiken 12-year-old

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charges have been filed against a fifth person in the investigation of 12-year-old Edward McKenzie Jr.'s shooting death.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has issued warrants for the arrest of Jennifer Lynn Oakman on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder, according to authorities.

Jennifer Lynn Oakman (WRDW)

McKenzie was shot on Oct. 10 when someone fired shots into his home in the 1000 block of Wyman Street. It happened just days after he celebrated his 12th birthday.

Friends remember him for his sense of humor, kindness and love of baseball .

Investigators have taken out arrest warrants on Hykeem Hampton, 25, and Demetrious Williams, 31. Hampton is in custody and has been charged with murder, assault and battery, discharging a firearm and weapons possession.

Two others, Erica Smith and Tashia Limehouse have also been arrested and charged, like Oakman, with accessory after the fact of murder.

Investigators have said McKenzie and another child were not the intended targets.

From left: Demetrius Williams, Tashia Limehouse, Erica Smith and Hykeem Hampton, (WRDW)

