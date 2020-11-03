Advertisement

Voting extended at a Richmond County precinct

Election Day Polls
Election Day Polls(WYMT)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Voting time at a Richmond County precinct have been extended after issues early Tuesday morning.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church will remain open an additional 15 minutes after poll workers were having trouble getting the precinct open.

Voting at Mount Vernon began at 7:15 a.m. as a result.

State law allows a precinct that has an interruption in voting to extend voting hours by a court order. A court order was filed Tuesday to Judge Wade Padgett, who allowed it.

Any voter in line at this polling location by 7:15 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.

Please call the Board of Elections Office at 706-821-2340 for more information.

