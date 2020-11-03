Under reinstated witness mandate, 2,500 ballots tossed in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 2,500 absentee mail-in ballots have been thrown out in South Carolina because of a missing witness signature.

State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire reported this information to NBC News Monday evening.

This comes after a lengthy back and forth legal battle in which the Supreme Court ultimately ruled that a witness signature is required in South Carolina.

So far, 2,592 ballots have been dismissed.

Election officials expect that number to rise as the state accepts ballots until the polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m.

South Carolina does not allow curing, a process that allows a voter to correct issues with their ballot or vote an alternate way after the ballot is rejected.

