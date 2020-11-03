Two more Richmond County Schools to learn from home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County School System has transitioned two more schools to Face to Face Learn@Home instruction due to increased coronavirus activity.

Effective tomorrow, November 4, the following schools will learn from home:

Blythe Elementary School will reopen on November 17, 2020.

Barton Chapel Elementary School will reopen on November 18, 2020.

There is no impact on virtual learners. A notification was sent home with face to face students today about the changes. Face to Face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.

Blythe Elementary School numbers:

Number of students on quarantine - 52

Number of students confirmed positive - 0

Number of staff on quarantine - 9

Number of staff confirmed positive - 2

Barton Chapel Elementary School:

Number of students on quarantine - 92

Number of students confirmed positive - 2

Number of staff on quarantine - 11

Number of staff confirmed positive - 2

RICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED AS OF NOV. 3

C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School will reopen on November 9, 2020.

W.S. Hornsby Middle School will reopen on November 9, 2020.

Jenkins-White Elementary School will reopen on November 9, 2020.

Freedom Park Elementary School will reopen on November 12, 2020

