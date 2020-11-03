Two men dead in Aiken County home, investigators say

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner is on the way to a home in Graniteville after investigators say two people were found dead there.

According to officials, those two males were found dead at a home at 116 Joy Street.

No word on how they died. The coroner’s office says foul play is not suspected in this case.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.