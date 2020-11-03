Advertisement

Two men dead in Aiken County home, investigators say

Two people were found dead in a home in Aiken County Tuesday evening.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner is on the way to a home in Graniteville after investigators say two people were found dead there.

According to officials, those two males were found dead at a home at 116 Joy Street.

No word on how they died. The coroner’s office says foul play is not suspected in this case.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

