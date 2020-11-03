Three ways to get a free ride so you can vote today in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are multiple options if you need a free ride to the polls today:

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is bringing its “Roll to the Polls” campaign to Augusta. A van will pick you up and take you to vote. Call 888-495-6222 or go to www.naca.com to schedule a ride.

The Augusta NAACP and New Georgia Project are teaming up to give free rides. They will pick you up wherever you need them to. You just have to wear a mask. call 678-949-1137 and a van will come to pick you up wherever you need.

Augusta Transit is offering free trips all month long.

In addition to the free options, there are discounts.

For example, Lyft is offering half off one ride up to $10 to any polling place or drop box using the code 2020VOTE.

Uber is offering half off round-trip rides to and from polling locations up to $7 each way, or $14 round trip.

