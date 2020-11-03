Advertisement

Three ways to get a free ride so you can vote today in the CSRA

By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are multiple options if you need a free ride to the polls today:

  • The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is bringing its “Roll to the Polls” campaign to Augusta. A van will pick you up and take you to vote. Call 888-495-6222 or go to www.naca.com to schedule a ride.
  • The Augusta NAACP and New Georgia Project are teaming up to give free rides. They will pick you up wherever you need them to. You just have to wear a mask. call 678-949-1137 and a van will come to pick you up wherever you need.
  • Augusta Transit is offering free trips all month long.

In addition to the free options, there are discounts.

For example, Lyft is offering half off one ride up to $10 to any polling place or drop box using the code 2020VOTE.

Uber is offering half off round-trip rides to and from polling locations up to $7 each way, or $14 round trip.

MORE | Trump, Biden and what you need to know this Election Day

