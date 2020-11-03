Problem for No. 1 Clemson is defensive breakdowns, not QB

(AP) - Top-ranked Clemson had little problem on offense replacing starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence with backup DJ Uiagalelei.

The Tigers' biggest concern heading into their showdown at No. 4 Notre Dame could be the defensive losses of several starters, including linebacker James Skalski.

Undefeated Clemson has given up 49 points combined against Syracuse and Boston College the past two games. It had allowed only 60 points over its first five contests.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.