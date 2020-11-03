One injured in small plane crash in Warren County

WARREN CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Warren County deputies are on the scene of a single-engine plane crash.

According to Warren County Chief Deputy Jammie Smith, at around 4:26 p.m., a single-engine plane crashed in Warren County, off East Warrenton Road.

The pilot was the only one on board, and he has been transported to a hospital in Augusta

Deputies currently have the surrounding area closed until further notice. The FAA has also been called to assist.

