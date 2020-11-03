New amphitheater in N. Augusta to be named after native soul singer

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta City Council votes unanimously to name the new amphitheater after soul singer Sharon Jones.

The Grammy-nominated artist and North Augusta native was the lead singer of Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings.

We sat down with her back in 2016 before she passed away from cancer. She told us she wanted to be remembered by her music and maybe have a plaque next to a tree somewhere in her hometown.

The amphitheater will sit in Riverside Village in North Augusta.

