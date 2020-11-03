Advertisement

It’s crunch time for voting in the two-state one day before election

This was the line Monday at the Aiken County elections office for the last day of early voting.
This was the line Monday at the Aiken County elections office for the last day of early voting.(WRDW)
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Despite a record-breaking number of early voters, both Richmond and Aiken county election officials say they’re still expecting a lot of people to vote tomorrow.

2020 ELECTION: Trump, Biden and what you need to know this Election Day

“It’s exceeded anything I’ve experienced since I’ve been here...”

Both counties have seen voter turnouts like never before in any election.

“...We’re seeing numbers that have broken any record that we’ve ever had here in Richmond County,” Lynn Bailey of the Richmond County Elections office said.

Richmond County has seen more than 64,000 people cast their ballot so far, and they’re expecting around 40,000 more tomorrow alone.

Aiken has seen about 41,000 people vote early. That’s more than half of the total number of people who voted in 2016.

“If turnout so far is an indicator, I mean, it could be just as busy tomorrow at the precincts as it has been for in-person absentee,” Michael Bond, registration and elections deputy director for Aiken County, said.

And voters on both sides should come prepared to wait.

“In a presidential election, I mean, you will have a little wait. We try not to be excessive,” Bond said.

With a new voting system, an extra-long ballot, and COVID-19 precautions, Richmond County enlisted extra workers for the polls.

“Bring your clean face covering with you. Bring your photo I.D. You might consider bringing a chair if you’re coming first thing in the morning. Bring a bottle of water. Bring something. You bring what you need to sustain you for an hour-- an hour and a half as you wait in line,” Bailey said.

Despite more absentee voters, both counties say you should still see significant results on election night.

A reminder if you’re still holding onto that absentee ballot. It must be received by 7:00 p.m. tomorrow night when polls close.

All polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in both Georgia and South Carolina. Just make sure you bring your I.D.

You can follow WRDW News 12 and NBC WAGT 26 all week long for updates and results on-air, online, and on social.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sharon Jones

Updated: 1 hour ago
North Augusta City Council votes unanimously to name the new amphitheater after soul singer Sharon Jones.

News

New amphitheater in N. Augusta to be named after native soul singer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
North Augusta City Council votes unanimously to name the new amphitheater after soul singer Sharon Jones.

News

Aiken school plants tree to preserve memory of 12-year-old killed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
North Aiken Elementary remembering one of their students, a young boy tragically killed in a shooting, with a tree planting.

News

School plants tree in memory of 12-year-old

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Three two-state senators on the ballot ahead of Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Everything will be coming to a head on Election Day.

News

Big Senate races on both sides of the river

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Pipe bomb suspect has faced similar charges

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Golden Harvest’s 2020 Halloween campaign collects record donation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Because of the generous community support, the Golden Harvest’s ‘It’s Spooky to be Hungry’ campaign raised more than ever before in its 28-year history.

News

I-TEAM: Political campaigns will pay top dollar for your data in election cycles

Updated: 6 hours ago
As you head to the polls tomorrow, or as your mail-in ballot is counted, data is being collected on you for the next election.

News

2020 ELECTION: Trump, Biden and what you need to know this Election Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage, Steve Byerly and Tyria Goines
The 2020 Election season will come to a close Tuesday night in Georgia and South Carolina as residents make one last push to the polls.