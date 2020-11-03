It’s crunch time for voting in the two-state one day before election

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Despite a record-breaking number of early voters, both Richmond and Aiken county election officials say they’re still expecting a lot of people to vote tomorrow.

“It’s exceeded anything I’ve experienced since I’ve been here...”

Both counties have seen voter turnouts like never before in any election.

“...We’re seeing numbers that have broken any record that we’ve ever had here in Richmond County,” Lynn Bailey of the Richmond County Elections office said.

Richmond County has seen more than 64,000 people cast their ballot so far, and they’re expecting around 40,000 more tomorrow alone.

Aiken has seen about 41,000 people vote early. That’s more than half of the total number of people who voted in 2016.

“If turnout so far is an indicator, I mean, it could be just as busy tomorrow at the precincts as it has been for in-person absentee,” Michael Bond, registration and elections deputy director for Aiken County, said.

And voters on both sides should come prepared to wait.

“In a presidential election, I mean, you will have a little wait. We try not to be excessive,” Bond said.

With a new voting system, an extra-long ballot, and COVID-19 precautions, Richmond County enlisted extra workers for the polls.

“Bring your clean face covering with you. Bring your photo I.D. You might consider bringing a chair if you’re coming first thing in the morning. Bring a bottle of water. Bring something. You bring what you need to sustain you for an hour-- an hour and a half as you wait in line,” Bailey said.

Despite more absentee voters, both counties say you should still see significant results on election night.

A reminder if you’re still holding onto that absentee ballot. It must be received by 7:00 p.m. tomorrow night when polls close.

All polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in both Georgia and South Carolina. Just make sure you bring your I.D.

