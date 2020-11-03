Advertisement

Insert face up or face down? Officials say ballots placed in scanner will be counted either way

A ballot will be counted regardless of how it is inserted into the scanner, according to election officials.
By WIS News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have concerns about how you’ve been told to place your ballot in the scanner, we can put those concerns to rest.

We’ve received reports from voters who have been told to insert their ballots in the scanner face up while others have been told to insert their ballot face down.

According to the South Carolina Election Commission, either way is acceptable.

“Ballots can be placed in the scanner face up, face down, or backwards,” said Chris Whitmire of the SC Election Commission. “We recommend voters place their ballot in the scanner face down for privacy reason. The image on the scanner actually shows a ballot going in face up, which causes some confusion. Again, the bottom line is a ballot will be counted regardless of how it’s placed in the scanner.”

Polls in South Carolina will close tonight at 7 p.m.

