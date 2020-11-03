Advertisement

‘I feel like I’m a part of something’: Former inmate becomes first-time voter

By Monique Williams
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An ex-criminal with a shady past made a decision to do the right thing — to vote.

He turned to News 12 On Your Side for help getting to the polls. Not a ride but a chance to vote for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The peaceful water 50-year-old Izola Garnett overlooks mirrors a new peace of mind.

“I feel like I’m a part of something,” he said.

More coverage from News 12
How, where and when to vote: What to expect at CSRA polling sites
Trump, Biden and what you need to know this Election Day
It’s Election Day — and crunch time for voting in the two-state region

That something — voting — seemed out of reach for this self-proclaimed mama’s boy. He dreamed of becoming a recording artist. But his reality — growing up on the west side of Augusta — led him to a dead end in 1991.

“That was the worst day of my life,” he said.

That dead end was just like the one near his childhood home where he sold crack cocaine — on weed street.

“I sold some narcotics to an undercover agent,” he said.

It drew a 10-year prison sentence, but under Georgia’s first offender act, he did four months in a military-style boot camp, then got probation.

Debt to society paid in full. Still, he never fully felt he would be allowed to cast a ballot.

“I didn’t have the knowledge,” he said. “I just sat back and let things fly by.”

But in May of this year after the death of George Floyd and the subsequent unrest, he says he felt he had to do something. So he turned to Facebook, and that ended-up being a game-changer.

“When I saw your page, there were a lot of things posted about voting,” he told us.

He had a lot of questions. We found answers and helped him register to vote.

“I’m standing there and as I’m selecting my votes. To myself, I’m saying, 'I can’t believe this is happening,” he said.

“She grabbed the paper. She put it in and she said, ‘Take a look at this. You just cast your ballot. Your ballot is cast.’ So I said, ‘It is?’ And she said, ‘Yeah you just voted.’”

After nearly 30 years.

“I did it. I did it. I’m not sure what’s gonna happen, but I can actually sit here and say my voice will be heard,” he said with emotion.

Former inmate number 283577, now one first-time voter. His sticker is a badge of honor.

Garnett encourages anyone who’s been in trouble with the law to find out their rights because they could be missing opportunities to be part of the civic process.

A local attorney tells us if someone is serving a sentence under georgia’s first offender act —  without violating their probation —  or who has completed that sentence is not a convicted felon and can, in fact, vote.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Georgia resident thinks Trump sign got his truck set on fire

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dal Cannady
A Bulloch County man's truck had a crane bearing a Trump sign. Now it's toast.

News

CSRA’s ‘Teen Madea’ TikTok star takes on the 2020 election

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Our local Teen Madea — who’s normally talking about putting an end to bullying — is now using his voice to get people to the polls.

News

Under reinstated witness mandate, 2,500 ballots tossed in South Carolina

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Staff
More than 2,500 absentee mail-in ballots have been thrown out in South Carolina because of a missing witness signature.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

Latest News

News

Teen Madea uses voice to encourage voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Genesis Williams has targeted bullying in the past. Now he's using his voice to emphasize the importance of voting.

News

How a former criminal finally found his way to a polling site

Updated: 2 hours ago
After taking a wrong turn, Izola Garnett never thought he'd be able to vote. But with this election, he has.

News

Three ways to get a free ride so you can vote today in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
It's Election Day, and there are multiple options if you need a free ride to the polls so you can cast your ballot.

News

How, where and when to vote: What to expect at CSRA polling sites

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here’s some key information CSRA residents need to know today and on Election Day.

News

Preparing for an election unlike any other

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

It’s Election Day — and crunch time for voting in the two-state region

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Despite a record-breaking number of early voters, both Richmond and Aiken county election officials say they’re still expecting a lot of people to vote tomorrow.