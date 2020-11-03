‘I feel like I’m a part of something’: Former inmate becomes first-time voter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An ex-criminal with a shady past made a decision to do the right thing — to vote.

He turned to News 12 On Your Side for help getting to the polls. Not a ride but a chance to vote for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The peaceful water 50-year-old Izola Garnett overlooks mirrors a new peace of mind.

“I feel like I’m a part of something,” he said.

That something — voting — seemed out of reach for this self-proclaimed mama’s boy. He dreamed of becoming a recording artist. But his reality — growing up on the west side of Augusta — led him to a dead end in 1991.

“That was the worst day of my life,” he said.

That dead end was just like the one near his childhood home where he sold crack cocaine — on weed street.

“I sold some narcotics to an undercover agent,” he said.

It drew a 10-year prison sentence, but under Georgia’s first offender act, he did four months in a military-style boot camp, then got probation.

Debt to society paid in full. Still, he never fully felt he would be allowed to cast a ballot.

“I didn’t have the knowledge. I just sat back and let things fly by.”

But in May of this year after the death of George Floyd and the subsequent unrest, he says he felt he had to do something. So he turned to Facebook, and that ended-up being a game-changer.

“When I saw your page, there were a lot of things posted about voting,” he told us.

He had a lot of questions. We found answers and helped him register to vote.

“I’m standing there and as I’m selecting my votes. To myself, I’m saying, 'I can’t believe this is happening,” he said.

“She grabbed the paper. She put it in and she said, ‘Take a look at this. You just cast your ballot. Your ballot is cast.’ So I said, ‘It is?’ And she said, ‘Yeah you just voted.’”

After nearly 30 years.

“I did it. I did it. I’m not sure what’s gonna happen, but I can actually sit here and say my voice will be heard,” he said with emotion.

Former inmate number 283577, now one first-time voter. His sticker is a badge of honor.

Garnett encourages anyone who’s been in trouble with the law to find out their rights because they could be missing opportunities to be part of the civic process.

A local attorney tells us if someone is serving a sentence under georgia’s first offender act — without violating their probation — or who has completed that sentence is not a convicted felon and can, in fact, vote.

