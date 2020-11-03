How and where to vote: Details at a glance for CSRA voters

Polling places in both Georgia and South Carolina are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

As long as you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

The Richmond County Board of Elections says all 42 sites will be open.

To find your polling place, the easiest way to do that is to go online.

You can use Georgia’s My Voter page or South Carolina’s SC Votes page.

You can also get a look at sample ballots on both those sites.

Remember you need to bring some form of photo ID.

What to expect

We spoke with Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director Lynn Bailey about the voting process and what voters can expect today.

She told us because of COVID-19 safety precautions and the new voting system, expect to wait in line.

She said it will be especially crowded in the morning during the first three or four hours of voting.

“You might consider bringing a chair, if you’re coming first thing in the morning. Bring a bottle of water … Bring what you need to sustain you for an hour, hour and a half as you wait in line,” she said.

Absentee ballots

What if you requested an absentee ballot from the county and now you want to vote in person?

Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director Lynn Bailey says to bring that absentee ballot with you to the precinct.

“They can take that ballot and cancel it and put you in a booth,” she said. “If you don’t bring your ballot with you, then it’s going to be a step aside for you while phone calls are made to our office so we can figure out the status of the ballot that we’ve already sent to you.”

If you have your absentee ballot and want to turn it in, DO NOT MAIL IT. Instead, there are five places you can drop them off in Richmond County:

City of Augusta service center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road

Augusta-Richmond County municipal building, 535 Telfair St.

Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta

In Columbia and Aiken counties, you need to bring your ballot to the county elections office.

Whatever you do, it needs to be done by 7 p.m. today.

By the numbers

No matter the outcomes of this year’s election, one thing’s for certain: It’s been a record year for early voting. Here’s a look at some key numbers:

97 million: People across the U.S. who voted early

136 million: Ballots cast in the entire presidential election in 2016

Almost 4 million: Georgians who voted early

63,000: Richmond County residents who voted early

More than 60,000: Columbia County residents who voted early

1.3 million: South Carolina residents who voted early

Nearly 44,000: Aiken County residents who voted early

Need a ride to vote?

There are multiple options if you need a ride to the polls today:

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is bringing its “Roll to the Polls” campaign to Augusta. A van will pick you up and take you to vote. Call 888-495-6222 or go to www.naca.com to schedule a ride.

Augusta Transit is offering free trips all month long.

Lyft is offering half off one ride up to $10 to any polling place or drop box using the code 2020VOTE. Uber is offering half off round-trip rides to and from polling locations up to $7 each way, or $14 round trip.

Where are the candidates?

President Donald Trump and democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are making last-minute visits as Election Day kicks off:

Trump is expected to be at his campaign headquarters in Virginia.

Biden is making a few stops throughout the day. He’ll be in Pennsylvania before going to Delaware to address the nation.

Some candidates on today’s ballots are spending Election Day making sure people are exercising their right to vote:

Georgia Rep. Rick Allen will be in Augusta to cast his own ballot this morning.

Adair Boroughs, who is running for South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District, will be stopping by multiple polling places throughout the day.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff is doing the same in Atlanta.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Doug Collins will be at Lake Lanier tonight as results roll in.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.