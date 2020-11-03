Advertisement

How and where to vote: Details at a glance for CSRA voters

By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Polling places in both Georgia and South Carolina are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

As long as you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

The Richmond County Board of Elections says all 42 sites will be open.

To find your polling place, the easiest way to do that is to go online.

You can use Georgia’s My Voter page or South Carolina’s SC Votes page.

You can also get a look at sample ballots on both those sites.

Remember you need to bring some form of photo ID.

What to expect

We spoke with Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director Lynn Bailey about the voting process and what voters can expect today.

She told us because of COVID-19 safety precautions and the new voting system, expect to wait in line.

She said it will be especially crowded in the morning during the first three or four hours of voting.

“You might consider bringing a chair, if you’re coming first thing in the morning. Bring a bottle of water … Bring what you need to sustain you for an hour, hour and a half as you wait in line,” she said.

Absentee ballots

What if you requested an absentee ballot from the county and now you want to vote in person?

Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director Lynn Bailey says to bring that absentee ballot with you to the precinct.

“They can take that ballot and cancel it and put you in a booth,” she said. “If you don’t bring your ballot with you, then it’s going to be a step aside for you while phone calls are made to our office so we can figure out the status of the ballot that we’ve already sent to you.”

If you have your absentee ballot and want to turn it in, DO NOT MAIL IT. Instead, there are five places you can drop them off in Richmond County:

  • City of Augusta service center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road
  • Augusta-Richmond County municipal building, 535 Telfair St.
  • Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta
  • Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta
  • Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta

In Columbia and Aiken counties, you need to bring your ballot to the county elections office.

Whatever you do, it needs to be done by 7 p.m. today.

By the numbers

No matter the outcomes of this year’s election, one thing’s for certain: It’s been a record year for early voting. Here’s a look at some key numbers:

  • 97 million: People across the U.S. who voted early
  • 136 million: Ballots cast in the entire presidential election in 2016
  • Almost 4 million: Georgians who voted early
  • 63,000: Richmond County residents who voted early
  • More than 60,000: Columbia County residents who voted early
  • 1.3 million: South Carolina residents who voted early
  • Nearly 44,000: Aiken County residents who voted early

Need a ride to vote?

There are multiple options if you need a ride to the polls today:

  • The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is bringing its “Roll to the Polls” campaign to Augusta. A van will pick you up and take you to vote. Call 888-495-6222 or go to www.naca.com to schedule a ride.
  • Augusta Transit is offering free trips all month long.
  • Lyft is offering half off one ride up to $10 to any polling place or drop box using the code 2020VOTE. Uber is offering half off round-trip rides to and from polling locations up to $7 each way, or $14 round trip.

Where are the candidates?

President Donald Trump and democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are making last-minute visits as Election Day kicks off:

  • Trump is expected to be at his campaign headquarters in Virginia.
  • Biden is making a few stops throughout the day. He’ll be in Pennsylvania before going to Delaware to address the nation.

Some candidates on today’s ballots are spending Election Day making sure people are exercising their right to vote:

  • Georgia Rep. Rick Allen will be in Augusta to cast his own ballot this morning.
  • Adair Boroughs, who is running for South Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District, will be stopping by multiple polling places throughout the day.
  • Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff is doing the same in Atlanta.
  • Republican U.S. Senate candidate Doug Collins will be at Lake Lanier tonight as results roll in.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Preparing for an election unlike any other

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

It’s Election Day — and crunch time for voting in the two-state region

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Despite a record-breaking number of early voters, both Richmond and Aiken county election officials say they’re still expecting a lot of people to vote tomorrow.

Sharon Jones

Updated: 8 hours ago
North Augusta City Council votes unanimously to name the new amphitheater after soul singer Sharon Jones.

News

New amphitheater in North Augusta to be named after native soul singer

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
North Augusta City Council votes unanimously to name the new amphitheater after soul singer Sharon Jones.

Latest News

News

Aiken school plants tree to honor memory of slain 12-year-old

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
North Aiken Elementary remembering one of their students, a young boy tragically killed in a shooting, with a tree planting.

News

School plants tree in memory of 12-year-old

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Three senators in two-state region on the ballot for Election Day

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
In South Carolina, Jaime Harrison has raised $57 million challenging incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham. In Georgia, two Senate seats are up for grabs.

News

Big Senate races on both sides of the river

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Pipe bomb suspect has faced similar charges

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Golden Harvest’s 2020 Halloween campaign collects record donation

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Because of community support, Golden Harvest Food Bank’s “It’s Spooky to be Hungry” campaign raised more than ever before in its 28-year history.