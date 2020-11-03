Graham-Harrison South Carolina Senate race considered a ‘toss-up’

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- A new poll by East Carolina University projects that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is up by just three points against Democrat Jaime Harrison, which falls within the margin of error.

The polling has been so close in recent weeks that RealClearPolitics and The Cook Political Report says this race is a toss-up.

With the Democrats and Republicans battling for control of the White House and the Congress, South Carolina is on the national radar as Democrat Jaime Harrison attempts to unseat incumbent GOP Senator Lindsey Graham.

“There are very, very high stakes in this election," said Robert Oldendick, University of South Carolina political science professor. “This is going to be a very close and competitive race.”

Harrison shattered Senate records by raising $100 million dollars, and counting, in this race. Oldendick said that cash on hand means more resources to flood the airwaves with ads and get voters out to the polls.

“Jaime Harrison was able to get an early start. This was a targeted race from the national democratic party," explained Oldendick.

Oldendick said while Harrison is an ideal candidate to go against Graham, the incumbent has two things going in his favor. First, President Donald Trump is expected to carry the state, giving Graham a boost. And recently, Graham played a key role confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“He’s been on television, got this earned media, outside of his regular campaign ads and it’s showed him being Senatorial, carrying out his duties, and it reminded the base of the voters of the importance of a conservative judges in the federal judiciary," said Oldendick.

Whether Graham keeps his seat come November could also help determine whether the GOP hangs onto or loses its Senate majority.

