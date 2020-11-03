Georgia resident thinks Trump display got his truck torched

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve heard about people defacing or tearing down campaign signs this election season. One Bulloch County man says someone destroyed his truck due to a political display in his yard.

A Bulloch County couple thought they’d found the answer after somebody snatched a political sign from their yard. They put a flag at the top of a crane, never realizing it was going to get them that kind of damage.

Jeff Double still can’t believe the phone call that woke him up early Sunday morning.

“The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office was out here. They asked if I was the guy with the crane at the road. I said yes. They said that it was on fire,” Double said.

Fire destroyed one of the trucks he uses for his business. He believes someone started the fire. There’s no damage up top like there might have been from touching the power lines several feet away.

“It’s just disappointing that someone would act in such a way over just a difference of opinion.”

Jeff Double thinks this display supporting Donald Trump is why his truck was set on fire. (WRDW)

Jeff and his family moved here from England. He says one reason they moved to the United States was the political rancor in his old country. This English bloke hopes people here can get back to discussing ideas versus doing damage to people’s property.

“It’s bigger than whether its Trump or Biden. It’s about being Americans and having respect for one another’s opinions, whether you believe the same things or not.”

State fire marshals are expected to begin their investigation tomorrow.

Jeff says if somebody did this to get the flag down, it’s had the opposite affect. It’ll be a while before he can get the crane down or the truck moved in this condition.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.