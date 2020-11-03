Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Frost advisories are in effect for the entire CSRA early this morning until 8 am. Low temperatures early will be in the mid to low 30s. Some rural spots could see a light freeze. The reason for the cold air is a big dome of cold high pressure over the region keeping skies clear and winds calm overnight. Protect any sensitive outdoor vegetation you have and bundle up for your morning commute!

Frost Advisory in effect for the entire CSRA early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures are expected to reach the mid to low 30s. (WRDW)

Election Day is looking cooler than average, but beautiful. We are expecting nothing but sunshine during the day with very light winds out of the west. High temperatures will be remain in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. High pressure will continue to sit over the region keeping our weather quiet and crisp.

Low temperatures early Wednesday are expected to be back down in the upper 30s for some areas, but interior Augusta should remain in the low 40s. Skies will be clear and winds will be calm.

High pressure will begin to retreat off the East Coast Wednesday bringing back an east wind to the region. Conditions will continue to be very pleasant. We are expecting to stay dry and sunny, but highs will be a little warmer and reach the low 70s in the afternoon.

Lows early Thursday are expected to be more seasonal in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday, but we could see a few clouds as moisture starts to build across the area. Highs will be seasonal as well in the mid 70s.

Partly cloudy skies expected by Friday as more moisture continue to build with flow off the Atlantic Ocean. We are still looking dry through Friday with highs in the mid 70s. A few showers look possible this weekend, but it doesn’t look like it will be from a frontal passage, so rain shouldn’t be too heavy or too widespread.

