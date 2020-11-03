Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry and cool this evening with clear skies. Low temperatures early Wednesday are expected to be back down in the upper 30s for some areas, but interior Augusta should remain in the low 40s. Skies will be clear and winds will be calm.

High pressure will begin to retreat off the East Coast Wednesday bringing back a southeast wind to the region. Conditions will continue to be very pleasant. We are expecting to stay dry and sunny, but highs will be a little warmer and reach the mid to low 70s in the afternoon.

Lows early Thursday are expected to be more seasonal in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday. Highs will be seasonal as well in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Partly sunny skies expected by Friday as more moisture continues to build with flow off the Atlantic Ocean. We are still looking dry through Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

Rain chances remaining low the rest of the workweek, but a few showers look possible by this weekend. (WRDW)

A few showers look possible this weekend, but it doesn’t look like it will be from a frontal passage, but rather Eta moving closer towards south Florida. Where this storm eventually ends up this weekend will influence how much, if any, rain we see. Onshore flow and more moisture across the area will likely produce a few showers. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.

