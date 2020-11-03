Advertisement

CSRA’s ‘Teen Madea’ TikTok star takes on the 2020 election

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our local Teen Madea — who’s normally talking about putting an end to bullying — is now using his voice to get people to the polls.

After graduating from high school, Genesis Williams says he wanted to be a part of something greater.

“I decided, ‘What do I do now?’” he said.

He says he’s worked to bring laughs and smiles during these uncertain times, earning more than 7 million likes and more than 400,000 followers on TikTok.

MORE | How, where and when to vote: What to expect at CSRA polling sites

“I uploaded my Teen Madea video and it went viral,” he said.

And along with Teen Madea’s no-bullying zone, he decided to use his platform not only for laughs but also as encouragement to hit the polls and participate in one of the most historic elections of our time.

“On Fridays, I do something on my live stream on TikTok and I do Turnup Fridays. That’s where I just kind of talk to all my followers,” he said.

He says this election was his very first time voting and every afternoon, he does a live stream for his fans discussing the importance of giving back and making your voice your vote.

“Why not encourage people to vote in a continued way?” he said.

He says knowledge is key and he wants to encourage his peers as well as younger kids who watch online to know the power of casting their ballot.

“It’s a lot of kids that follow me, so when they grow up, they know what to do. When they turn 18, they know to go ahead and register to vote,” he said.

He says it’s all about using your platform to educate and make a difference throughout your community.

“Each day, I think of something new I can do,” he said. “I think of something different I can do.”

