Cowboys’ Andy Dalton placed on reserve COVID-19 list

(AP) - The Dallas Cowboys have placed quarterback Andy Dalton on the reserve COVID-19 list on Tuesday, keeping him out a second straight game after he was sidelined by a concussion.

Dalton will be the first Dallas player to go on the COVID-19 list since before the season. The loss of Dalton likely means a second consecutive start for rookie Ben DiNucci against undefeated Pittsburgh on Sunday.

