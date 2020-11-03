Cowboys’ Andy Dalton placed on reserve COVID-19 list
Nov. 3, 2020
(AP) - The Dallas Cowboys have placed quarterback Andy Dalton on the reserve COVID-19 list on Tuesday, keeping him out a second straight game after he was sidelined by a concussion.
Dalton will be the first Dallas player to go on the COVID-19 list since before the season. The loss of Dalton likely means a second consecutive start for rookie Ben DiNucci against undefeated Pittsburgh on Sunday.
