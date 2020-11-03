COVID-19 patients can break quarantine to vote, Ga. health officials say

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT)- The Georgia Department of Public Health says people who have COVID-19 or are quarantining after potential exposure can leave the house to go vote in-person.

The agency says they must take steps to protect poll workers and other voters.

The agency said Sunday it had updated protocols on the matter in accordance with recommendations and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Voters who are sick with COVID-19 and are in isolation or those who are quarantined after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters, the agency said.

This includes wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and washing their hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting.

Voters should let poll workers know about their condition when arriving at the polling location, the agency said.

Poll workers should minimize contact with voters and follow respiratory protection guidelines including wearing a mask and gloves, staying at least 6 feet away from others and washing their hands or using hand sanitizers frequently.

“Following the prevention steps outlined above will help to ensure voters can safely exercise their right to vote while protecting others at polling locations,” the agency said in a news release.

For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

