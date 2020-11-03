Advertisement

Balance of power in US Senate could come down to Georgia

By Alana Austin
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Millions of Georgia voters have already cast their ballots this election season, shattering previous records. Some of that likely has to do with the fact that there are several highly-competitive statewide races on the ballot this year.

Control of the White House and the Senate could come down to Georgia, as the Peach State slides from reliably red to purple.

“The four most populous counties in Georgia are all democratic and becoming more democratic," said Charles Bullock, University of Georgia professor.

With two U.S. Senate seats on the ballot in Georgia, UGA Professor Charles Bullock says these races are very tight, especially between incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

In Georgia, a candidate must earn a majority of the vote in order to avoid a runoff, where the top two candidates face off again. Bullock says because these races are so competitive, there’s a strong chance voters head back to the polls for not one, but two, Senate runoffs in the new year.

“And for national concern is after November does either party have a majority in the Senate and if not is everybody looking at Georgia and saying well one party or the other has to win," said Bullock.

Georgians are also voting in the special election to replace retired Republican Senator Johnny Isakson. Appointed GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler is running against Republican opponent Doug Collins. The two are splitting the conservative vote, while Democrats have largely rallied around Reverend Raphael Warnock.

“On the republican side, it’s a knife fight," said Bullock. "Kelly Loeffler says that Doug Collins is a fake conservative and Doug Collins says Kelly Loeffler is a fake conservative.”

Experts warn Georgians should be patient with election results coming in, as we may not know the outcome of these races for days to come.

Polls close at 7 p.m. and as long as voters are in line by that time, they will be able to vote.

