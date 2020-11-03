Advertisement

Aiken schedules its annual downtown tree-lighting event

Downtown Aiken
Downtown Aiken(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will host the 32nd annual downtown tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 4.

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on Newberry Street.

There will also be a live musical performance from local recording artist Tim Gidley, a special hello from Santa and a countdown to the lighting of the singing Christmas tree.

Refreshments will be available for purchase, and parents can get a take-home craft kit for their kids.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

MORE | Tree-pruning work gets underway in Aiken

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AU student, Golden Harvest feed community one fresh pie at a time

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
|
By Brady Trapnell
Just looking at a nice, fresh pie might spoil your dinner, but you should check out these beautiful works of art made by a local college student.

Community

Concert lineup announced for Evans Towne Center Park

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
CoCo Concerts is bringing live music back to Evans with two concerts presenting southern rockers right at Evans Towne Center Park.

News

Salvation Army needs volunteers as fundraising kicks off

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
The Salvation Army of Augusta will start their iconic “Red Kettles” fundraiser in front of Walmart stores across the CSRA one week earlier this year.

News

Here’s where to cast your vote in advance

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:22 AM EDT
|
By Staff
CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties.

Latest News

News

Parade held to celebrate 97-year-old WWII vet’s recovery from COVID

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT
Louis Graziano helped defeat the German’s 75 years ago, but just won a new battle against COVID-19.

News

Grocer gives $15K as youths plan 1-day drive for region’s food bank

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Thirty of Columbia County’s rising young leaders will join Golden Harvest Food Bank to collect food and cash donations to feed the hungry.

News

Family’s knotted bracelets for law enforcement are ties that bind

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
A mom and daughter combine their loves of crafting and performing acts of service, finding a unique way to thank law enforcement officers for their work.

News

How one CSRA resident is offering her share of help

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
All it takes is a knock on the door and a need for help, and Jessica Tillie will answer the call.

Community

Augusta mayor to host National Early Vote and Stroll to the Polls rally

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., along with other organizations is slated to host a National Early Vote and Stroll to the Polls Rally on October 24.

Community

Deep in the Heart presents 4th annual Truck or Treat

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Come through for an afternoon full of decorated trunks, music, and did we mention, free candy?