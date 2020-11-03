Aiken schedules its annual downtown tree-lighting event
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will host the 32nd annual downtown tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 4.
The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on Newberry Street.
There will also be a live musical performance from local recording artist Tim Gidley, a special hello from Santa and a countdown to the lighting of the singing Christmas tree.
Refreshments will be available for purchase, and parents can get a take-home craft kit for their kids.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
