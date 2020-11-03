Aiken council will decide whether to keep mask mandate

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken city leaders will soon decide whether to keep requiring face coverings in many public places.

The matter will be discussed at a special meeting of the Aiken City Council at 5 p.m. Nov. 12.

The emergency ordinance requires individuals to wear face coverings in food and other retail and commercial establishments that are open to the public. Like many other cities, Aiken approved the ordinance weeks ago, and the council will decide whether to extend it for 60 more days.

The meeting will be held in the council chambers at 214 Park Ave. SW.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a limited number of people will be allowed in the council chambers at one time, and social distancing requirements will be enforced.

