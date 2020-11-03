Advertisement

2-time Hawks NBA All-Star ‘Fast Eddie’ Johnson dies at 65

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(AP) - Eddie Johnson, the two-time All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks whose career was shortened by arrests which led to a life sentence in prison, has died. He was 65.

Johnson passed away on Oct. 26. His death was confirmed by Rocker-Cusack Mortuary in Leesburg, Florida. Johnson was a third-round pick from Auburn by the Hawks in the 1977

NBA draft. Due to his explosive first step, Johnson earned the nickname “Fast Eddie” and averaged 15.1 points in 10 NBA seasons. He set a career high by averaging 19.1 points for the Hawks in the 1980-81 season. He started in the 1980 and 1981 All-Star Games.

