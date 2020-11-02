Advertisement

Woman wanted for stealing blue Toyota Camry in Waynesboro

Katrina Love Osbourne, 24, is wanted for Felony Theft by Taking, Motor Vehicle.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURKE CO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The community’s help is needed in seeking a woman wanted for a car theft in Waynesboro, Georgia.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says Katrina Love Osbourne, 24, is wanted for Felony Theft by Taking, Motor Vehicle.

Osbourne is 5′11, 260 lbs, has green eyes and brown hair. She may be traveling in a blue, 2018 Toyota Camry, the stolen car in question.

Any information regarding this individual can be forwarded to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

