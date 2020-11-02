Wims’ punch part of another tough third quarter for Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Wims was ejected during another ugly third quarter for the Chicago Bears during their 26-23 overtime loss against the New Orleans Saints.

Wims walked right up to C.J. Gardner-Johnson and took a swing. Then he threw another punch before he got tied up as each team flocked to the scrum. It was unclear what exactly led to the outburst by Wims, a third-year receiver who was selected by the Bears in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. Chicago has been outscored 49-7 in the third quarter on the season.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.