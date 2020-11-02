What you need to know ahead of Election Day

Here’s some key information you’ll need to know today and on Election Day:

Today is the last day South Carolina residents can vote absentee in person.

In Aiken County, the only place where you can cast a ballot is the Aiken County Government Center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Early voting in Georgia ended Friday.

Mail-in ballots

If you live on either side of the river and have a mail-in ballot to turn in, it’s too late to mail it in.

So election officials ask you get it to them by tomorrow.

These are the five drop boxes across Richmond County where you can take your ballot:

City of Augusta service center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road

Augusta-Richmond County municipal building, 535 Telfair St.

Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta

In Columbia and Aiken counties,- you need to bring your ballot to the county elections office. You have to do it by Election Day, which is tomorrow.

On Election Day

Polling places in both Georgia and South Carolina will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

As long as you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

The Richmond County Board of Elections says all 42 sites will be open.

To find your polling place, the easiest way to do that is to go online.

You can use Georgia’s My Voter page or South Carolina’s SC Votes page.

Remember you need to bring some form of photo ID.

