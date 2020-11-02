Tree pruning work will start today in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today, crews will pruning trees on South Boundary Avenue and other city parkways.

The work is part of a new initiative between the Aiken Streetscapes Foundation, Aiken Land Conservancy and the city of Aiken.

The goal is to protect the city’s trees, which have an estimated value over $130 million.

The city says work on the trees will take about 10 days.

