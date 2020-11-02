Three two-state senators on the ballot ahead of Election Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Everything will be coming to a head on Election Day.

In South Carolina, Jaime Harrison has raised a record $57 million dollars challenging incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham.

In Georgia, two Senate seats up for grabs as the peach state is now considered by some a battleground state.

Sen. David Perdue chose to stop in Augusta on the last day before the election. He, along with other Republican hopefuls, see Richmond and Columbia counties as the key to re-election.

“The Democrats really want to move us to a radical left position,” Perdue said.

Less than 24 hours before a historic election, two Republican candidates chose to stop in Augusta.

Perdue chose not to debate Jon Ossoff again. Instead, he went to President Donald Trump’s rally outside of Atlanta last night along with Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Both touted the economy and their conservative values.

“Augusta is incredibly important to our state,” Loeffler said. “Not only is it an economic engine, but it means so much across the country.”

Loeffler is also battling Rep. Doug Collins and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

“Control of the Senate runs through Georgia. That’s why it so important that Georgians understand that they need to turn out to vote.”

In South Carolina, lines wrapped around the Aiken County government building for the last day of early voting.

“I did not want to have my vote to get into the mail and not be able to count,” voter Angel Waldo said.

“I traveled from college to come home just to vote,” voter Harmonie Gartrell said.

Gartrell waited for about two hours to vote.

“Freedom is on the ballot,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said. “Our way of life is on the ballot.”

Graham rallied his supporters in Aiken yesterday as he fights a close race with Jaime Harrison.

“Healthcare is so important, and jobs with security for the future,” Aiken County voter Gregory Pollock said.

It seems many voters like Pollock feel like this year is the year.

“Everything is on the line,” Pollock said. “Healthcare, housing, jobs, and benefits. They need to get out and vote.”

The polls open on both sides of the river at 7 a.m. There’s been a lot of talk about how soon we will know results. Loeffler told us she thinks her campaign will know tomorrow.

