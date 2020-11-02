Advertisement

These road projects could delay local drivers

By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are a couple of roadwork projects in the next few days that could cause problems for drivers in the CSRA.

  • In Columbia County, expect delays from intermittent, temporary lane closures with a lane shift on Old Louisville Road between Gordon Highway and Louisville Road. The lane closures will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from now through Saturday.
  • Resurfacing will begin on Barton Chapel Road from Gordon Highway to Deans Bridge Road in Augusta from Nov. 9-13. Traffic controls will be in place, and motorists should expect delays.
