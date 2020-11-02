Suspect sought in aggravated assault, kidnapping

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted on suspicion of kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Authorities issued an alert to be on the lookout for Miles Foreman, 38, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The crime happened at 1700 Peach Orchard Road, and he is known to frequent the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road, authorities said. He was last seen in a gray Nissan sedan and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

