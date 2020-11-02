Advertisement

S.C. Senate candidates visiting voters in our region

By Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cheering supporters showed up with signs as Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham paid a visit to Aiken on Sunday.

He made his arrival on a tour bus for an appearance at the Odell Weeks Activity Center.

Graham spoke about what re-election would mean for the country and also advocated for voters to vote for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham made a campaign stop at the Odell Weeks Activity Center in Aiken.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham made a campaign stop at the Odell Weeks Activity Center in Aiken.(WRDW)

“Our way of life is on the ballot. We’re not going to let freedom down. We’re going to be there for her. And this is what I can tell you about me and President Trump, and joe Wilson: the best is yet to come. God bless y’all,” Graham said.

Meanwhile, his Democratic opponent , Jaime Harrison, will be hosting a drive-in campaign rally today in his hometown, Orangeburg.

The rally will take place at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds at 350 Magnolia St.

Harrison will be joined by several other political leaders from the Orangeburg area, as well.

Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison campaigned up until the last minute.
Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison campaigned up until the last minute.(WRDW)

He will speak to supporters regarding his vision to restore hope to South Carolina and motivate them to help get out the vote for his campaign.

Entrance into the rally is first-come, first-served and attendance will be capped when the fairgrounds are at capacity.

Each car will have a four-person limit and face masks are required for all occupants.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the event will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Despite progress after storm, 18,000 customers lack power across Georgia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Crews from Georgia Powers and electric cooperatives are working around the clock to undo the damage caused last week by Zeta.

News

Tree pruning work will start today in Aiken

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Starting today, crews will pruning trees on South Boundary Avenue and other city parkways.

Coronavirus

Georgia state superintendent to visit two local schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia state Superintendent Richard Woods will visit schools in Augusta and Wrens.

News

Two local events show support for candidates

Updated: 1 hours ago
Over the weekend, supporters of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden took to the streets in the CSRA.

Latest News

News

What you need to know ahead of Election Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here’s some key information CSRA residents need to know today and on Election Day.

News

Crews deal with structure fires in Augusta, Barnwell County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Augusta firefighters responded early Monday to a report of a structure fire in the southwestern part of the city.

News

Georgians get attention from presidential campaigns as decision day nears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Election Day is a day away, and both presidential candidates are making some last-minute stops in battleground states, including Georgia.

News

Election updates: Candidates visit 2-state, voting details and more

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a look at some of the latest election-related developments if interest to voters in the two-state region.

News

Man accused of throwing pipe bomb arrested on for doing the same back in 2017

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
The man arrested Saturday for allegedly throwing a pipe bomb at someone Saturday, was convicted three years ago after throwing pipe bombs into people’s yards. In 2017, we interviewed Lee Ogden, the mother of a child who found one of the explosives.

News

Incident report reveals new details in Aiken ‘pipe bomb’ incident

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
An incident report released by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office holds new details about a suspicious explosive device incident that happened in Graniteville Saturday.