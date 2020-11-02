S.C. Senate candidates visiting voters in our region

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cheering supporters showed up with signs as Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham paid a visit to Aiken on Sunday.

He made his arrival on a tour bus for an appearance at the Odell Weeks Activity Center.

Graham spoke about what re-election would mean for the country and also advocated for voters to vote for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham made a campaign stop at the Odell Weeks Activity Center in Aiken. (WRDW)

“Our way of life is on the ballot. We’re not going to let freedom down. We’re going to be there for her. And this is what I can tell you about me and President Trump, and joe Wilson: the best is yet to come. God bless y’all,” Graham said.

Meanwhile, his Democratic opponent , Jaime Harrison, will be hosting a drive-in campaign rally today in his hometown, Orangeburg.

The rally will take place at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds at 350 Magnolia St.

Harrison will be joined by several other political leaders from the Orangeburg area, as well.

Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison campaigned up until the last minute. (WRDW)

He will speak to supporters regarding his vision to restore hope to South Carolina and motivate them to help get out the vote for his campaign.

Entrance into the rally is first-come, first-served and attendance will be capped when the fairgrounds are at capacity.

Each car will have a four-person limit and face masks are required for all occupants.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the event will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.