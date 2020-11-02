Advertisement

Roughly 1,000 Georgia Power customers still in the dark after hurricane

A fallen tree in Georgia after Hurricane Zeta.
A fallen tree in Georgia after Hurricane Zeta.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As of 1:00 p.m. Monday, 99 percent of all Georgia Power customers impacted by Hurricane Zeta has had their power restored.

Early Monday morning, about 9,000 Georgia Power customers were still without power.

And while the work is nearly complete, all Georgia Power personnel in the field are focused on reconnecting the approximately 1,000 customers who remain without power.

Damage from Hurricane Zeta was widespread and covered the northern half of the state and was similar to the damage Georgia had seen after Hurricane Michael in 2018.

As Hurricane Zeta crossed through the state, Georgia Power’s service territory experienced wind gusts of up to 75 mph.

Damage from Hurricane Zeta included: over 700 broken poles, more than 3,400 spans of wire down (nearly 200 miles of wire), and more than 250 damaged transformers.

The hardest-hit areas from the storm included the Atlanta area and North Georgia (including Clayton, Dalton, Gainesville, Rome, Carrollton and Cartersville)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-TEAM: Political campaigns will pay top dollar for your data in election cycles

Updated: 18 minutes ago
As you head to the polls tomorrow, or as your mail-in ballot is counted, data is being collected on you for the next election.

News

2020 ELECTION: Trump, Biden and what you need to know this Election Day

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage, Steve Byerly and Tyria Goines
The 2020 Election season will come to a close Tuesday night in Georgia and South Carolina as residents make one last push to the polls.

News

These road projects could delay local drivers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here are a couple of roadwork projects in the next few days that could cause problems for drivers in the CSRA.

Coronavirus

Keys to good health: USC Aiken getting piano sanitizer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Money from the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund will pay for a sanitizer to keep piano keys clean for students, faculty members and visiting pianists.

Latest News

News

Jobless in Georgia? How to reach a real human being at Department of Labor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Starting today, people who have problems with their Georgia unemployment benefits can schedule a phone appointment to help resolve the issues.

News

Head-on crash kills 3 people in Orangeburg County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Three people were killed when two cars collided head-on over the weekend in Orangeburg County.

Crime

Suspect sought in aggravated assault, kidnapping

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted on suspicion of kidnapping and aggravated assault.

News

High court sets aside immunity for deputies in 2017 taser death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Supreme Court of Georgia doesn't agree with a judge who shielded three ex-deputies from prosecution in Eurie Lee Martin's death.

News

When do experts expect to call a winner in South Carolina? It depends

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
When the polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m. in South Carolina, will we know the winner? The answer depends on who you ask.

News

Hydrant flushing, water testing planned today in Grovetown

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
Today, the city of Grovetown is conducting its annual hydrant flushing and water testing.