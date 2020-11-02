Roughly 1,000 Georgia Power customers still in the dark after hurricane

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As of 1:00 p.m. Monday, 99 percent of all Georgia Power customers impacted by Hurricane Zeta has had their power restored.

Early Monday morning, about 9,000 Georgia Power customers were still without power.

And while the work is nearly complete, all Georgia Power personnel in the field are focused on reconnecting the approximately 1,000 customers who remain without power.

Damage from Hurricane Zeta was widespread and covered the northern half of the state and was similar to the damage Georgia had seen after Hurricane Michael in 2018.

As Hurricane Zeta crossed through the state, Georgia Power’s service territory experienced wind gusts of up to 75 mph.

Damage from Hurricane Zeta included: over 700 broken poles, more than 3,400 spans of wire down (nearly 200 miles of wire), and more than 250 damaged transformers.

The hardest-hit areas from the storm included the Atlanta area and North Georgia (including Clayton, Dalton, Gainesville, Rome, Carrollton and Cartersville)

