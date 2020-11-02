Advertisement

Police: Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, killed in Texas shooting

Cast member Eddie Hassell poses at the premiere of "Jobs" during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 25, 2013, in Park City, Utah.
Cast member Eddie Hassell poses at the premiere of "Jobs" during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 25, 2013, in Park City, Utah.(Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — The actor Eddie Hassell, known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right,” has died after a shooting in Texas, police said. He was 30.

The shooting happened early Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, police said. Grand Prairie police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Hassell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A representative for Hassell told Variety that the shooting appeared to be connected to a carjacking. Grand Prairie police said the motive remained under investigation, but that a car had been taken from the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but police said the car has since been recovered.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Mom says needles found in Halloween candy in R.I.

Updated: seconds ago
|
By WLNE staff
She says she got some pushback on social media from people accusing her of lying to get attention.

National Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: moments ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

News

High court sets aside immunity for deputies in Washington County taser death

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Supreme Court of Georgia has set aside a Washington County judge’s ruling that granted three former sheriff’s deputies immunity from prosecution before they were to stand trial for the murder of Eurie Lee Martin.

National

Mom says needles found in Halloween candy in R.I.

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
A woman said she found needles inside a pack of Halloween candy brought home by her daughter.

National

Vatican breaks silence, explains pope’s civil union comments

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Vatican says Pope Francis' comments on gay civil unions were taken out of context in a documentary that spliced together parts of an old interview, but still confirmed Francis' belief that gay couples should enjoy legal protections.

Latest News

News

When do experts expect to call a winner in South Carolina? It depends

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
When the polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m. in South Carolina, will we know the winner? The answer depends on who you ask.

National

Florida 2000: what happened and could history repeat?

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Hydrant flushing, water testing planned today in Grovetown

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Today, the city of Grovetown is conducting its annual hydrant flushing and water testing.

National Politics

Campaigns draw to a close with US facing a crossroads

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

News

McDuffie County schools add more face-to-face learning today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
McDuffie County prekindergarten through 12th-grade students on the hybrid schedule begin traditional face-to-face learning today four days a week.