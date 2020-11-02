No. 2 Alabama close behind Clemson

(AP) - Clemson remains No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll, but not by much.

Trevor Lawrence’s absence because of COVID-19 and the Tigers' narrow victory over Boston College created a divide among the 62 sports writers and broadcasters on the voting panel. Clemson received 33 first-place votes and No. 2 Alabama got the other 29. The rest of the top five remain the same, with Ohio State at No. 3, followed by Notre Dame and Georgia. Liberty entered the rankings for the first time ever, beating out Northwestern for the No. 25 spot.

Penn State is out of the rankings for the first time since 2016 following consecutive losses.

