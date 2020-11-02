McDuffie County schools add more face-to-face learning today

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County prekindergarten through 12th-grade students on the hybrid schedule begin traditional face-to-face learning today four days a week.

They will attend class Monday through Thursday, with Fridays set aside for virtual learning.

The new learning model will be in place through Dec. 16.

Masks are required on buses, in hallways and anywhere physical distancing is not possible. Students learning online will continue through the rest of the semester.

