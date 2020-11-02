Man accused of throwing pipe bomb arrested on for doing the same back in 2017

Graniteville, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man arrested Saturday for allegedly throwing a pipe bomb at someone Saturday, was convicted three years ago after throwing pipe bombs into people’s yards. In 2017, we interviewed Lee Ogden, the mother of a child who found one of the explosives.

“It’s unreal. There’s no way to describe just the emotion and the shock,” she told us 3 years ago.

Michael Barnwell plead guilty to possessing explosives in 2017, and also plead guilty to child exploitation after child pornography was found on his phone. He was supposed to serve 12 years in jail for those charges, leaving Ogden wondering why he was released.

“That just floored me, because this has only been what-- 3 years ago. And he’s out of jail, plus he had the child pornography charges on him as well,” said Ogden. “It was disappointing, I feel like that he more or less got a slap on the wrist for what he did.”

Fast forward to Saturday, when the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call on Leitner Street. According to the incident report, the victim was walking down the street when he says Barnwell threw a pipe bomb at him out his car window.

The victim says he and Barnwell used to be friends, but had a falling out because he asked him to stop coming around his girlfriend. The sheriff’s office says the victim sustained no injuries, and neither did anyone in 2017.

Ogden says she feels frustrated because she was never alerted about Barnwell’s sentencing or release.

We still do not know when Barnwell was released, or why he was released early. We will be looking for these answers and will be keeping you updated.

